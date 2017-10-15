Police investigating shooting on S. Brock Place - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police investigating shooting on S. Brock Place

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police are investigating a shooting on S. Brock Place.

The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Sunday night.

Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, spokesperson for Baton Rouge Police Department, said there was no information available about the victim or the extent of the injuries at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

