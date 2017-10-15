Homeowner shoots and kills man who pulled gun and charged at him, police say

Police are investigating a shooting in Baton Rouge that left one person dead Sunday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Clayton Bradford, 26, was shot and killed on West Brock Place, which is off Thomas Road near Scotland Avenue, around 9 p.m.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr., spokesman for BRPD, said investigators believe Bradford was shot after pulling out a gun and charging toward a homeowner as he stood in his yard. He added the incident happened after an argument between the two men.

According to Coppola, Bradford died at the scene.

No charges have been filed in the case.

This investigation is ongoing.

