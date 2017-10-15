Employee with Down syndrome dances to Footloose, calls himself 'Boogie Shoes'

Christopher Ballard is no usual employee at Carter's Supermarket on Vincent Road in Denham Springs.

He's a dancing machine.

Friday afternoon, Christopher was filmed enthusiastically dancing to Kenny Loggins' "Footloose" in the middle of the store.

The store says Christopher loves it when the song comes on the radio.

The next song to come on the radio? Boogie Shoes. And when Ballard was asked if he knew that song, he said "Yes! That's my nickname!"

Keep on dancing, Boogie Shoes.

