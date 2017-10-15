LSU returns to top 25 in AP, Coaches polls following historic comeback

The Tigers are starting to feel like themselves again.

LSU (5-2; 2-1 SEC) is back in both the AP and Coaches polls after its come-from-behind upset over then No. 10 Auburn (5-2; 3-1 SEC).

In the Tigers vs. Tigers matchup, LSU came out on top after a big comeback.

The Tigers are ranked 24 and 25 in the AP and Coaches poll respectively.

This Saturday, LSU travels to Oxford to face unranked Ole Miss (3-3, 1-2 SEC) in Vaught–Hemingway Stadium.

To view the AP poll, click here.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.