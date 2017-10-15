Crash involving multiple motorcycles shuts down part of I-110 N

A crash involving multiple motorcycles shut down I-110 N past Florid Blvd. Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the crash occurred on I-110 near the Governor's Mansion exit, Exit 1E, around 11:45 a.m.

Four people were transported to a local hospital, officials say, but their injuries are non-life threatening.

All lanes are now back open on I-110 N. As of 1:20 p.m., the I-110 North Capitol Access exit ramp, Exit 1E, is all open. There is no congestion, authorities say.

