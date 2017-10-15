Four-year-old killed while walking on LA 14 in Iberia parish

A man has been arrested after allegedly killing his 11-month-old child.More >>
Christopher Ballard is no usual employee at Carter's Supermarket on Vincent Road in Denham Springs.More >>
A crash involving multiple motorcycles shut down I-110 N past Florid Blvd. Sunday afternoon.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, October 13.More >>
State police are investigating a pedestrian crash where a 4-year-old boy was killed while walking.More >>
The girl died after sustaining severe injuries from the approximately 20-foot fall.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
The United States condemned the attack, saying "such cowardly attacks reinvigorate the commitment of the United States to assist our Somali and African Union partners to combat the scourge of terrorism."More >>
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
The fate of a man accused of burning a Mississippi teen alive now rests in the hands of the jury.More >>
