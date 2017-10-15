Four-year-old killed while walking on LA 14 in Iberia parish

State police are investigating a pedestrian crash where a 4-year-old boy was killed while walking.

On Sat. Oct. 14, shortly before 10:30 p.m., state police from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 14 eastbound at Leleux Rd in Iberia Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 4-year-old Raylen Jones of New Iberia, state police say.

The initial investigation by state police showed Jones and his juvenile sibling were able to get out of their home without being detected by a parent or guardian.

At some point, Jones walked out onto LA 14 and was struck by a 2003 Nissan Altima operated by a 52-year-old man of Delcambre, state police say.

Jones sustained critical injuries and was air-lifted to Lafayette General Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. The driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Impairment is not a factor in the crash. Troopers, along with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division are continuing the investigation.

