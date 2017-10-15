BRPD investigating fatal shooting of 26-year-old

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old late Saturday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of Dajourn Holmes, 26, of Baton Rouge.

According to authorities, police believe Holmes was driving his vehicle when he was shot multiple times.

Holmes crashed his vehicle into a light pole in the 1700 block of Plank Rd. around 11:24 p.m. last night, police say.

Police say Holmes was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive and suspect are unknown at this time. Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.