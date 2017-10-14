Football rivals united by organ donation

In May of 2015, Jonathan and Holley Perry welcomed twins, John Clarke and Ella, but in November, John Clarke was diagnosed with a brain bleed after a brief illness.More >>
Results for the October 14, 2017 election.More >>
The Zachary Police Department is investigating the death of a young child.More >>
In the Tigers vs. Tigers matchup, LSU came out on top after a big comeback.More >>
A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal wreck that happened Saturday morning in Baton Rouge.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
Tina Frost, 27, is responding to family members and has taken her first few steps, according the her mother's latest update on a GoFundMe account.More >>
A child has died after apparently falling in a grease pit at the Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.More >>
Prosecutors could rest their case as early as Saturday in the trial of Quinton Tellis.More >>
President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.More >>
