POST-GAME COVERAGE: LSU players talk about 27-23 victory over Auburn

LSU pulled off an unlikely comeback to defeat Auburn, 27-23 in LSU's annual "Gold Game."
After Auburn scored 20 points early on, the purple and gold Tigers began to turn things around and edged their opponents with two field goals late in the fourth quarter. The win improves LSU's record to 5-2.
Hear what the Tigers had to say after knocking off one of their fiercest rivals.
