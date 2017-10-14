Man arrested in connection with fatal drunk driving crash

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal wreck that happened Saturday morning in Baton Rouge.

Bennie Walker III, 41, is charged with vehicular homicide, DWI (second offense), and reckless operation.

The wreck happened around 6:25 a.m. on Saturday, October 14 in the 2000 block of N Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say Walker was driving a 1999 GMC Sierra when he turned northbound onto N Sherwood Forest Boulevard from a side street into oncoming traffic in the southbound lane. Walker's vehicle then hit a 2016 Chevy Impala head on.

The driver of the Impala, Tonisha Sheperd, 40, was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The wreck remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.