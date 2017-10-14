Tangipahoa Parish to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office will be taking part in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 28.

The day is sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The purpose of the day is to provide a way for people to dispose of unwanted and/or unused prescription drugs in a safe way. This event hopes to prevent medicines from sitting in cabinets for extended amounts of time, which can lead to misuse and abuse.

"Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are increasing at alarming rates," said Sheriff Daniel Edwards.

Studies show that a majority of prescriptions drugs abused come from family and friends, including from the medicine cabinet at home. However, many do not know how to properly dispose of unused medicine, sometimes even flushing medicine down the toilet, which poses healthy and safety hazards.

TPSO will be collecting unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday, October 28 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park, located at 301 N 6th St. in Ponchatoula. Last year, TPSO collected about 171.5 lbs of unwanted drugs from residents. Already this year, another 146.5 lbs has been collected.

Tips about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day:

Drop-off in anonymous; no questions asked

Prescription drugs should be in plastic or glass bottles in sturdy plastic bags

All labels should be removed for privacy purposes

Illegal drugs such as heroin, LSD, or marijuana will NOT be collected

Do NOT drop off syringes or needles

The drugs collected will be destroyed through incineration in an environmentally friendly way.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.