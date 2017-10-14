Zachary PD investigating death of young child

The Zachary Police Department is investigating the death of a young child.

ZPD responded to a disturbance on Hancock Street in Zachary around 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 14. Detective and the coroner's office are investigating a death of a child. Chief David McDavid says they do not yet know the circumstances surrounding the death.

The investigation is ongoing. We'll provide more details as we get them.

