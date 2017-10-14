Autopsy confirms 11-month-old was shot, stabbed, beaten; father charged with murder

An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, Jericho Smith died from multiple gunshot wounds, multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

Zachary Police Chief David McDavid confirms that Fabian Smith, 33, is being charged with the child's death.

Police responded to the scene on Saturday, Oct. 14 around 1:45 p.m. where they found the child dead at the home.

McDavid added Fabian Smith was the only adult in the home at the time and had locked two other young children out of the house. When the children came back in, they found the baby unresponsive and began to scream, "the baby is dead."

The two children reportedly went to a neighbor for help. That neighbor rushed over to the house to check on the unresponsive child, at which point investigators said Smith told the neighbor, "call 911, I messed up."

“My heart and our prayers go out to the family,” McDavid said in a news conference Sunday afternoon.

McDavid said he had not yet spoken with the mother of the child. He added a knife and a firearm were also found on the scene.

An autopsy is being performed on the child to officially determine the cause of death.

McDavid said this case has been especially difficult for his department.

“These men and women going to the scene, they have young children,” McDavid said of his first responders. “You go on this scene and see this much senseless brutality to a little child of God, it’s hard to comprehend.”

Fabian Smith was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

The sister of Jericho Smith's mother said a GoFundMe account was set up because the family didn’t have insurance on the child and the other children in the family are going to need counseling.

