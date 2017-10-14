Emergency officials respond to at least 20 heat-related calls during LSU game

It's been a hot day in Baton Rouge for the LSU vs. Auburn game. Emergency officials say they've responded to at least 20 calls of heat-related issues.

Emergency officials say there have been 20 calls within the stadium and six outside. And this was all before halftime. With temperatures around 90 degrees and a "feels like" temperature around 95 degrees, it's not surprising fans are feeling the heat. However, the one saving grace is the humidity is only at 45 percent for the day.

At least three people have reportedly been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

And according to reports from inside the stadium, fans are lining up not to use the bathrooms, but to stand inside the doors of the ice machine in order to cool off.

