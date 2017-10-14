LSU announces fund to help save tigers in the wild

LSU has announced a new fundraising campaign to help support students' efforts to save tigers in the wild.

But the fund isn't just for students. It's for anyone who loves and appreciates tigers can donate to the fund through the LSU Foundation here.

This new campaign is part of the school's involvement in the U.S. Tiger University Consortium. LSU has partnered with three other universities that have tiger as mascots: Auburn University, Clemson University, and the University of Missouri. The goal is to help save wild tigers from extinction. The consortium is part of the Global Tiger Forum hosted through the World Bank's Global Tiger Initiative.

The fundraising campaign will help create a fellowship program for undergraduate, graduate, and veterinary students interested in doing research on tiger management and conservation. Fellowships will be available to student in the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, the School of Renewable Natural Resources, and the College of Science.

"Out of love for our great mascot, we have developed the LSU Tiger Conservation Fund to make sure that tigers not only survive, but will one day thrive in their natural habitats. As Louisiana's flagship university, research is a key part of our mission, and this fund will allow our students to engage in work that will have a real impact on the wild tiger population," said LSU President F. King Alexander.

For more information on the program, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.