Tulane welcoming students in Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Maria

It's been a hot day in Baton Rouge for the LSU vs. Auburn game. Emergency officials say they've responded to at least 20 calls of heat-related issues.More >>
It's been a hot day in Baton Rouge for the LSU vs. Auburn game. Emergency officials say they've responded to at least 20 calls of heat-related issues.More >>
LSU has announced a new fundraising campaign to help support students' efforts to save tigers in the wild.More >>
LSU has announced a new fundraising campaign to help support students' efforts to save tigers in the wild.More >>
The annual "Gold Game" in Tiger Stadium against Auburn will kickoff Saturday afternoon and will air on WAFB.More >>
The annual "Gold Game" in Tiger Stadium against Auburn will kickoff Saturday afternoon and will air on WAFB.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, October 13.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, October 13.More >>
Tulane University in New Orleans is offering help to students whose lives have been affected by Hurricane Maria.More >>
Tulane University in New Orleans is offering help to students whose lives have been affected by Hurricane Maria.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
An American woman and her Canadian husband are free five years after they were seized by a terrorist network in the mountains of Afghanistan.More >>
An American woman and her Canadian husband are free five years after they were seized by a terrorist network in the mountains of Afghanistan.More >>
Nathan Ward Kocmond, a 16-year-old student at Providence Day School, was reported missing after he was last seen at his south Charlotte home on Tuesday.More >>
Nathan Ward Kocmond, a 16-year-old student at Providence Day School, was reported missing after he was last seen at his south Charlotte home on Tuesday.More >>
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man allegedly involved in the October death of a 12-month-old toddler in Conneaut.More >>
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man allegedly involved in the October death of a 12-month-old toddler in Conneaut.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>