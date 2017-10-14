Tulane welcoming students in Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Maria

Tulane University in New Orleans is offering help to students whose lives have been affected by Hurricane Maria.

The school posted in a blog a few weeks back that they would be offering a tuition-free guest semester program to students from universities in colleges in Puerto Rico, and now, they're making good on that promise. Tulane will open its doors for the spring 2018 semester provided students pay their school's spring tuition. After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, many school took in students from New Orleans.

For details about how to apply, click here.

