SCORING UPDATES: LSU vs. Auburn

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The annual "Gold Game" in Tiger Stadium against Auburn will kickoff Saturday afternoon and will air on WAFB.

This will be the second consecutive 2:30 p.m. kickoff for the Tigers after facing the Florida Gators at The Swamp last Saturday. Auburn has lost eight consecutive games in Baton Rouge dating back to 2001. Their last win in Baton Rouge was in 1999.

Auburn currently holds the number 10 spot in the AP Poll. Auburn is currently 5-1 while LSU is 4-2. 

SCORING UPDATES:

  • 1st Quarter
    • Auburn - 3, LSU - 0; D. Carlson kicks a 46-yard field goal for Auburn
    • Auburn - 10, LSU - 0; Jarrett Stidham complete pass to Will Hastings for 49-yard touchdown; PAT from D. Carlson is good
    • Auburrn - 17, LSU - 0; Kerryon Johnson rushes for 4 yards for a touchdown; PAT from D. Carlson is good
  • 2nd Quarter
    • Auburn - 20, LSU - 0; Daniel Carlson kicks a 48-yard field goal
    • Auburn - 20, LSU - 7; S. Sullivan rushes 1 yard for a touchdown; PAT from Connor Culp is good

