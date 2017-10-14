SCORING UPDATES: LSU vs. Auburn

LSU has announced a new fundraising campaign to help support students' efforts to save tigers in the wild.More >>
LSU has announced a new fundraising campaign to help support students' efforts to save tigers in the wild.More >>
The annual "Gold Game" in Tiger Stadium against Auburn will kickoff Saturday afternoon and will air on WAFB.More >>
The annual "Gold Game" in Tiger Stadium against Auburn will kickoff Saturday afternoon and will air on WAFB.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, October 13.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, October 13.More >>
Tulane University in New Orleans is offering help to students whose lives have been affected by Hurricane Maria.More >>
Tulane University in New Orleans is offering help to students whose lives have been affected by Hurricane Maria.More >>
A Baton Rouge voting precinct has been relocated after a building fire.More >>
A Baton Rouge voting precinct has been relocated after a building fire.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.More >>
President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.More >>
An American woman and her Canadian husband are free five years after they were seized by a terrorist network in the mountains of Afghanistan.More >>
An American woman and her Canadian husband are free five years after they were seized by a terrorist network in the mountains of Afghanistan.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man allegedly involved in the October death of a 12-month-old toddler in Conneaut.More >>
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man allegedly involved in the October death of a 12-month-old toddler in Conneaut.More >>