LSU defeats Auburn in close game

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

In the Tigers vs. Tigers matchup, LSU came out on top after a big comeback.

Auburn was quickly able to score 20 unanswered points before LSU turned things around in the second quarter. Final score was 27-23. With this win, LSU is now 5-2.

The annual "Gold Game" in Tiger Stadium against Auburn was played Saturday afternoon and aired on WAFB.

This was the second consecutive 2:30 p.m. kickoff for the Tigers after facing the Florida Gators at The Swamp last Saturday. Auburn has now lost nine consecutive games in Baton Rouge dating back to 2001. Their last win in Baton Rouge was in 1999.

Auburn currently holds the number 10 spot in the AP Poll.

SCORING UPDATES:

  • 1st Quarter
    • Auburn - 3, LSU - 0: D. Carlson kicks a 46-yard field goal for Auburn
    • Auburn - 10, LSU - 0: Jarrett Stidham complete pass to Will Hastings for 49-yard touchdown; PAT from D. Carlson is good
    • Auburrn - 17, LSU - 0: Kerryon Johnson rushes for 4 yards for a touchdown; PAT from D. Carlson is good
  • 2nd Quarter
    • Auburn - 20, LSU - 0: Daniel Carlson kicks a 48-yard field goal
    • Auburn - 20, LSU - 7: S. Sullivan rushes 1 yard for a touchdown; PAT from Connor Culp is good
    • Auburn - 23, LSU - 7: D. Carlson kicks a 26-yard field goal
    • Auburn - 23, LSU - 14: R. Gage catches a 14-yard pass from D. Etling for a touchdown; PAT from C. Culp is good 

  • 4th Quarter
    • Auburn - 23, LSU - 21: Aidan Marshall punts and DJ Chark runs a 75-yard return for a touchdown; PAT from C. Culp is good
    • Auburn - 23, LSU - 24: C. Culp kicks a 42-yard field goal 
    • Auburn - 23, LSU - 27: C. Culp kicks a 36-yard field goal

