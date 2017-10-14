LSU defeats Auburn in close game

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live player interviews.

In the Tigers vs. Tigers matchup, LSU came out on top after a big comeback.

Auburn was quickly able to score 20 unanswered points before LSU turned things around in the second quarter. Final score was 27-23. With this win, LSU is now 5-2.

That moment when you’re an underdog at home and beat the #10 team in the country. #LSU pic.twitter.com/nIdNTNnCc9 — Craig Loper II (@CraigLoperSPX) October 14, 2017

The annual "Gold Game" in Tiger Stadium against Auburn was played Saturday afternoon and aired on WAFB.

This was the second consecutive 2:30 p.m. kickoff for the Tigers after facing the Florida Gators at The Swamp last Saturday. Auburn has now lost nine consecutive games in Baton Rouge dating back to 2001. Their last win in Baton Rouge was in 1999.

Auburn currently holds the number 10 spot in the AP Poll.

SCORING UPDATES:

1st Quarter Auburn - 3, LSU - 0: D. Carlson kicks a 46-yard field goal for Auburn Auburn - 10, LSU - 0: Jarrett Stidham complete pass to Will Hastings for 49-yard touchdown; PAT from D. Carlson is good Auburrn - 17, LSU - 0: Kerryon Johnson rushes for 4 yards for a touchdown; PAT from D. Carlson is good

2nd Quarter Auburn - 20, LSU - 0: Daniel Carlson kicks a 48-yard field goal Auburn - 20, LSU - 7: S. Sullivan rushes 1 yard for a touchdown; PAT from Connor Culp is good Auburn - 23, LSU - 7: D. Carlson kicks a 26-yard field goal Auburn - 23, LSU - 14: R. Gage catches a 14-yard pass from D. Etling for a touchdown; PAT from C. Culp is good



4th Quarter Auburn - 23, LSU - 21: Aidan Marshall punts and DJ Chark runs a 75-yard return for a touchdown; PAT from C. Culp is good Auburn - 23, LSU - 24: C. Culp kicks a 42-yard field goal Auburn - 23, LSU - 27: C. Culp kicks a 36-yard field goal



