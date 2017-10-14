Voting precinct forced to relocated after building fire

Vote Louisiana is your source to understand the upcoming October 14, 2017 election.

A Baton Rouge voting precinct has been relocated after a building fire.

Baton Rouge city officials say due to a fire, voting precincts 1-55 A and B located at Christa McAuliffe in the 12000 block of Goodwood Blvd. have been relocated to Twin Oaks Elementary at 819 Trammell Dr.

Meg Casper, spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s office, says about 1,300 voters are registered at the Christa McAuliffe polling location. Those voters with the GeauxVote app were notified on their phones of the location change, and the app is now rerouting them to the new polling locale. Members of the clerk’s office staff are also posted at the site to reroute them to the new location

The fire is out and was contained to a rear classroom, officials say.

Officials say precincts are now open.

