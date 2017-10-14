Voting precinct forced to relocated after building fire

Vote Louisiana is your source to understand the upcoming October 14, 2017 election.More >>
A Baton Rouge voting precinct has been relocated after a building fire. Baton Rouge city officials say due to a fire, voting precincts 1-55 A and B located at Christa McAuliffe in the 12000 block of Goodwood Blvd. have been relocated to Twin Oaks Elementary at 819 Trammell Dr. The fire is out and was contained to a rear classroom, officials say. Officials say precincts are now open. RELATED: VOTE LOUISIANA Election 2017: Guide to the Constitutional Amendments Copyr...More >>
How to watch, listen, stream, and follow live updates for this week's LSU game.More >>
An effort to change Baton Rouge’s violent streak is falling under scrutiny, with some fearing it could create a “police state” in the capital city.More >>
A Baton Rouge man claims he was nearly shot while driving home Wednesday night along I-10 E near Acadian.More >>
If you were a victim of the August flood, by now you've either decided to sell your home, repair it or in the Bankston's case, “As the projections were rising, the rain was continuing to pour and we knew it was going to be bad,” said Tanya BankstonMore >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.More >>
An American woman and her Canadian husband are free five years after they were seized by a terrorist network in the mountains of Afghanistan.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
