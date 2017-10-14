UPDATE: Voting precinct forced to relocate after building fire; Investigators determine cause

Vote Louisiana is your source to understand the upcoming October 14, 2017 election.More >>
Vote Louisiana is your source to understand the upcoming October 14, 2017 election.More >>
A Baton Rouge voting precinct has been relocated after a building fire.More >>
A Baton Rouge voting precinct has been relocated after a building fire.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, October 13.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, October 13.More >>
How to watch, listen, stream, and follow live updates for this week's LSU game.More >>
How to watch, listen, stream, and follow live updates for this week's LSU game.More >>
An effort to change Baton Rouge’s violent streak is falling under scrutiny, with some fearing it could create a “police state” in the capital city.More >>
An effort to change Baton Rouge’s violent streak is falling under scrutiny, with some fearing it could create a “police state” in the capital city.More >>
A Baton Rouge man claims he was nearly shot while driving home Wednesday night along I-10 E near Acadian.More >>
A Baton Rouge man claims he was nearly shot while driving home Wednesday night along I-10 E near Acadian.More >>
President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.More >>
President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
An American woman and her Canadian husband are free five years after they were seized by a terrorist network in the mountains of Afghanistan.More >>
An American woman and her Canadian husband are free five years after they were seized by a terrorist network in the mountains of Afghanistan.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>