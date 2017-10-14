UPDATE: Voting precinct forced to relocate after building fire; Investigators determine cause

Vote Louisiana is your source to understand the upcoming October 14, 2017 election.

Voters were forced to relocate to Twin Oaks Elementary after a fire to a classroom at Christa McAuliffe Learning Center. (Source: WAFB/C. Wilson)

A Baton Rouge voting precinct has been relocated after a building fire.

Baton Rouge city officials say due to a fire, voting precincts 1-55 A and B located at Christa McAuliffe Learning Center in the 12000 block of Goodwood Blvd. have been relocated to Twin Oaks Elementary at 819 Trammell Dr.

Meg Casper, the spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s office, says about 1,300 voters are registered at the Christa McAuliffe polling location. Those voters with the GeauxVote app were notified on their phones of the location change, and the app is now rerouting them to the new polling locale. Members of the clerk’s office staff are also posted at the site to reroute them to the new location.

Fire investigators determined the fire was electrical in nature.

"The fire started at an outlet where a coffee pot was plugged into the wall," said Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte said.

According to Monte, firefighters found one classroom in the rear of the school to be engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to other parts of the school.

Fire damaged contained to a rear classroom, officials say, but two other classrooms and the hallway received smoke and water damage.

There were no reported injuries. Investigators say the fire caused about $200,000 in damages to the building and contents of the classroom.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and Emergency Medical Services were on the scene for additional support, as well as the EBR Clerk of Courts assisting with the precinct transition.

Officials say precincts are now open.

