Driver claims someone shot his car on interstate; narrowly missing him

A Baton Rouge man claims he was nearly shot while driving home Wednesday night along I-10 E near Acadian.

Pictures that show the aftermath of the incident are unbelievable. What appears to be a bullet hole is clearly visible in one of the pictures that shows the man’s window shattered. He tells 9News the bullet passed mere inches from his face before lodging into his passenger headrest. His theory is that someone from an oncoming car or someone standing on the side of the road shot into his vehicle as he was traveling along in the left lane of the roadway.

While he believes the crime was random, he did not want his name revealed for this story.

State Farm Agent Joan Landry said if she did not see it with her own eyes, she would never have believed her client’s wild story. The alleged shooting happened while the man was behind the wheel of his Ford Explorer.

“I was astounded,” Landry admitted. “It was somewhere between Acadian and College Drive maybe. He heard a ping and glass hit him in the left cheek.”

He immediately dialed 911 and police telling him to pull over at Essen Lane. At first he thought it was a rock that hit his window. He says officers with BRPD check the car but because they did not find anything out of the ordinary, he says they believed the same.

The driver says it was not until the next morning when he got in the car to head to work when he noticed a hole in his passenger headrest and he called police once again.

Police confirm the story Friday but say while they are looking into what happened the shooting is so random and unreal that it is hard to pinpoint exactly where to begin. Landry says that is a scary thought.

“Who could have known that on the interstate that we all travel that somebody would take a gun and shoot randomly into another vehicle,” Landry questioned. “It’s a shame and I hope our society can become better than that.”

The insurance agent is not staying quiet. She threw details about the shooting on Facebook to hunt for answers and hopefully warn others to watch out.

“It’s a way to inform the public and if it helps save one person then it’s worth it,” she added.

As bizarre as the story is, Landry cannot help but think about what may have happened if someone else had been in the car or the difference a few inches could have made.

"If it had been someone else in that seat it could have very well hit them in the neck. I think he was blessed and thankful that God spared him and you have to say that’s what it was,” said Landry.

Anyone with any information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

