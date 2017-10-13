BR General to hold Race to the End Zone 5K event

Baton Rouge General Hospital is holding its Race to the End Zone event on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the hospital’s Bluebonnet campus.

The event, a 5K and one-mile fun run, will include a tailgate party with food, drinks, music, games and children’s activities. It is designed for every fitness level and allows runners to experience Baton Rouge General’s landscaped Bluebonnet campus and surrounding areas.

The one-mile run begins at 8 a.m. with the 5K following at 8:30 a.m. The tailgate party will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. All registered 5K runners will receive a T-shirt and will have a chance to win prizes for their age division.

Tickets for the 5K are $20 and can be purchased online by clicking here, or starting at 7:30 a.m. on race day.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.