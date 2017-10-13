FEMA: We want people to get back home

If you were a victim of the August flood, by now you've either decided to sell your home, repair it or in the Bankston's case, “As the projections were rising, the rain was continuing to pour and we knew it was going to be bad,” said Tanya BankstonMore >>
An effort to change Baton Rouge’s violent streak is falling under scrutiny, with some fearing it could create a “police state” in the capital city.More >>
The fight over the future of the proposal has been brewing for months.More >>
While Hurricane Nate had very little effect on land, it had a significant effect on the water. We had several days of high water and high winds pushing that water in before Nate got here. Then once Nate got here it put some water on top that. Interesting enough, it really hasn’t gone down and almost a week later we still have above normal tidal conditions. However, it is falling slowly and as that water moves out of the marsh, fishing on both sides of the Mississippi River is s...More >>
Two freshmen at Istrouma High School were arrested after a BB gun accidentally discharged during a school field trip, officials say.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
The fourth day in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis was dominated by video of Tellis being interrogated.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
When the college student realized traffic was too much, she hopped on her bike - with her dog - and fled the fast-moving wildfire.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on a rural church.More >>
Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.More >>
