Developer set to delay controversial Jones Creek subdivision

Baton Rouge developer Steve Duplechain confirms to 9News he plans to delay the controversial Lakes at Jones Creek subdivision at a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting set for Monday, October 16, 2017.

“It is my plan to delay it on Monday,” Duplechain told WAFB’s Scottie Hunter late Friday afternoon. “I want to ensure the commission that the engineering and analysis of the project meets requirements under the UDC which will likely change soon.”

The fight over the future of the proposal has been brewing for months. Homeowners upset about the proposal spoke out at a packed public meeting in August.

"I want to be sure that you know everyone feels safe," said EBR councilman Buddy Amoroso who has raised concerns over the plan.

Residents in the nearby Shenandoah Hills neighborhood say they are concerned about what the new 425-unit project will bring to the area. More traffic is one of their concerns and a greater risk of flooding is another issue residents have raised.

As the city moves forward with developing the stormwater master plan, a possible fix to area drainage problems, Amoroso says what happens with the potential subdivision is crucial. "You're seeing that we are going into a much wetter rain cycle,” Amoroso added. “Things that we thought never could happen has happened, so I think it's just we have to be responsible."

He believes part of that responsibility should be for the city to take a hard look at what future developments are allowed to get the green light.

WAFB’s Scottie Hunter asked the councilman if the goal is to scrap the subdivision all together or to simply make changes to the existing plan.

"Well, the goal is to make it safe," Amoroso answered.

Duplechain says he shares that goal and has no plans to scrap the development but rather work with the city to make sure it meets certain standards.

