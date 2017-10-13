Hurricane Nate leaves great fishing conditions along Louisiana coast

Story provided by Captain CT Williams

While Hurricane Nate had very little effect on land, it had a significant effect on the water. We had several days of high water and high winds pushing that water in before Nate got here. Then once Nate got here it put some water on top that. Interesting enough, it really hasn’t gone down and almost a week later we still have above normal tidal conditions.

However, it is falling slowly and as that water moves out of the marsh, fishing on both sides of the Mississippi River is strong. Captain Lane Zimmer and I left Lafitte Tuesday and except for a stop to birdwatch for a moment, wasted no time is running into a pile of nice speckled trout.

The same happened yesterday leaving out of Campos Marina in Shell beach Robbie Campos says the falling water and changing weather means fishing gets closer and closer to the marina,

“Well, we’re going to start seeing boxes of trout coming like five minutes from the marina here. But it’s not long. I would say one or two more cold fronts it’s going to be on.”

Fishing all over our coast seems to be hot right now. I found Captain Dudley Vandeborre catching fish around the train bridge in the rigolets Captain Justin Bowles is in the same area around Little Lake and Captain Jakamo is having a great run on the west side of the Mr. Go.

We even heard that one of the captains at Shore Thing Charters was catching tripletail in the Mississippi sound off of hurricane debris, in this case a dead wild hog. Bad video but great fishing.

The bite is so fast our normally always on-the-job cameraman Jaymon Yates had to get in on the action. So while water levels go down slowly, well fishing is at full speed on both sides of the Mississippi River.

