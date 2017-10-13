Students arrested after BB gun accidentally discharged during school field trip

Two freshmen at Istrouma High School were arrested after a BB gun accidentally discharged during a school field trip, officials say.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Friday morning at roughly 11:30 a.m.

"The [16-year-old] male, who allegedly brought the BB gun, tossed it to the [15-year-old] female student who asked to see it when it accidentally discharged," states a press release. "The BB pellet struck another student who suffered a minor injury and was treated at the school."

The male and female were both arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center. They are being charged with negligent injury and illegal carry of a weapon on school property.

Students with information concerning similar incidents are encouraged to notify a school administrator, contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867. Students can also text "CS225" plus their message to CRIMES (274637).

