THE INVESTIGATORS: Residents sue Ascension Parish over secret $450 million deal

While Hurricane Nate had very little effect on land, it had a significant effect on the water. We had several days of high water and high winds pushing that water in before Nate got here. Then once Nate got here it put some water on top that. Interesting enough, it really hasn’t gone down and almost a week later we still have above normal tidal conditions. However, it is falling slowly and as that water moves out of the marsh, fishing on both sides of the Mississippi River is s...More >>
Two freshmen at Istrouma High School were arrested after a BB gun accidentally discharged during a school field trip, officials say.More >>
A group of residents filed a lawsuit Friday against the Ascension Parish Council over the council’s secretive actions of giving away $450 million to a handful of private businesses through property tax exemptions.More >>
Denham Springs police officials say Jessica Cowart of Denham Springs is who triggered the wreck Wednesday night on I-12 that has now left a 5-month old baby dead.More >>
A local hunter is counting his blessings after a safety harness prevented him from falling 30 ft. out of tree stand while hunting in West Feliciana Parish last week.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on a rural church.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
Another crucial day of testimony is underway in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Our investigation uncovered wrongdoing by a local business owner prompting a state investigation.More >>
Officials with Coastal Carolina University have issued a “shelter in place” order Friday afternoon.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
