LSU Gameday: Saturday's Times of Interest

Saturday will be a busy day leading up to the kickoff between LSU and Auburn.

The festivities include a chance to see new head basketball coach Will Wade and the 2017 Tiger basketball team in the PMAC.

It will be a special halftime at Tiger Stadium with the recognition of former head coach Les Miles and his 2007 National Championship Tigers.

The events start in the morning, so make your plans to get out to the campus early to avoid the game time traffic.

Saturday's Times of Interest:

8:00 a.m.: LSU SportShop opens

8:00: LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)

9:30: L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)

10:30: Chase Tyler Band performs in Zatarain’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)

11:00: CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from PMAC ramps

11:30: Club level and Suites open at Tiger Stadium

LSU At the Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium

11:45: LSU Student gates open at Tiger Stadium

Noon: All remaining gates – including Skyline Club - open at Tiger Stadium

Noon: LSU Men’s Basketball Showcase (main floor at PMAC)

12:25: LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni

12:30: LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Zatarain’s Tiger One Village

12:40: Band comes down “Victory Hill”

2:00: LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium

2:16: Folds of Honor Presentation

2:17: Guest Captains Presentation

2:20: TAF Foundation of Champions Recognition

2:23: Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance

2:27: Alma Mater and National Anthem

2:33: LSU Intro Video

2:34: Team Captains out of locker room

2:34:30: LSU takes the field

2:36: Coin toss at midfield

2:36: Auburn takes the field

2:39: Kickoff: LSU vs. Auburn on CBS

On Field Presentations

1st Quarter: Gymnastics SEC Championship/NCAA Runner-Up

1st/2nd Quarter Break: TAF President’s Cup, Glenn Dorsey – SEC Legend

2nd Quarter: Maui Invitational/LSU Men’s Basketball Surfboard

Halftime: 2007 National Championship Team Recognition

