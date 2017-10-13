LSU Gameday: Saturday's Times of Interest

Saturday will be a busy day leading up to the kickoff between LSU and Auburn.
The festivities include a chance to see new head basketball coach Will Wade and the 2017 Tiger basketball team in the PMAC.
It will be a special halftime at Tiger Stadium with the recognition of former head coach Les Miles and his 2007 National Championship Tigers.
The events start in the morning, so make your plans to get out to the campus early to avoid the game time traffic.
Saturday's Times of Interest:
8:00 a.m.: LSU SportShop opens
8:00: LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)
9:30: L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)
10:30: Chase Tyler Band performs in Zatarain’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)
11:00: CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from PMAC ramps
11:30: Club level and Suites open at Tiger Stadium
LSU At the Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium
11:45: LSU Student gates open at Tiger Stadium
Noon: All remaining gates – including Skyline Club - open at Tiger Stadium
Noon: LSU Men’s Basketball Showcase (main floor at PMAC)
12:25: LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni
12:30: LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Zatarain’s Tiger One Village
12:40: Band comes down “Victory Hill”
2:00: LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
2:16: Folds of Honor Presentation
2:17: Guest Captains Presentation
2:20: TAF Foundation of Champions Recognition
2:23: Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance
2:27: Alma Mater and National Anthem
2:33: LSU Intro Video
2:34: Team Captains out of locker room
2:34:30: LSU takes the field
2:36: Coin toss at midfield
2:36: Auburn takes the field
2:39: Kickoff: LSU vs. Auburn on CBS
On Field Presentations
1st Quarter: Gymnastics SEC Championship/NCAA Runner-Up
1st/2nd Quarter Break: TAF President’s Cup, Glenn Dorsey – SEC Legend
2nd Quarter: Maui Invitational/LSU Men’s Basketball Surfboard
Halftime: 2007 National Championship Team Recognition
