Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and Gonzales Area Foundation launch community health event

Free cancer screenings will be available at the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Gonzales at its inaugural Live Well Ascension event on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The event, being held in conjunction with the Gonzales Area Foundation, will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Gonzales, 1104 W. Hwy 30, and will include cancer screenings for breast, prostate, skin, colorectal and oral cavity, as well as blood pressure, glucose and body mass index checks.

The screenings, food and entertainment are all offered at no cost.

Renea Duffin, vice president of cancer support and outreach for the Cancer Center, said certain barriers to care exist in rural areas and a lack of access to healthcare can lead to cancers going undetected.

“Events like Live Well Ascension provide us the opportunity to get in the local community and offer early detection and education in a fun and accessible environment,” Duffin said.

In addition to the health aspects of the event, Live Well Ascension includes food, entertainment and children’s activities.

“Gonzales is such a close knit community. Everyone knows someone who has been touched by cancer,” said DeEtte DeArmond, a founding member of the Gonzales Area Foundation. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring this event to our area and provide potentially life-saving services to our community members.”

Since 2010, the Cancer Center has provided nearly 900 cancer screenings to the Gonzales area and diagnosed seven cancers.

All screenings are available to anyone who have not been screened for cancer in the past 12 months. However, appointments are required for breast cancer screenings. To make an appointment, call (225) 215-1234 or (888) 616-4687.

