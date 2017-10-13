51-year-old man killed while cleaning parking lot on Airline Hwy.

A 51-year-old man was shot multiple times while he was cleaning a parking lot, officials say.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened Thursday night at roughly 11:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Airline Hwy. That's located between Greenwell Spring Rd. and St. Gerard Ave.

Investigators say the victim, Leonard Williams, was homeless.

Williams was taken to the hospital, but later died as a result of his injuries.

A motive and suspect have not yet been identified.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

