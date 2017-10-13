LSU vs Auburn: By the Numbers

LSU is back home to host Auburn in a must win for the hometown Tigers.
LSU (4-2, 1-1) is coming off a 17-16 upset of the Florida Gators last weekend in Gainesville.
Auburn (5-1, 3-0) has won four in a row, including three straight SEC victories.
Auburn wins:
Georgia Southern (41-7), Mercer (24-10), Missouri (51-14), Mississippi State (49-10), Ole Miss(44-23)
Auburn losses:
Clemson (14-6)
Here's a look at the Tigers and Tigers, by the numbers ...
|OFFENSE
|LSU
|AU
|First Downs
|118
|125
|Rushing Attempts
|247
|281
|Rushing Yards
|1180
|1368
|Rushing Avg/Carry
|4.8
|4.9
|Rushing Yards/Game
|196.7
|228.0
|Passing Completions/Attempts/Int
|81-136-3
|104-146-2
|Passing Yards
|1206
|1348
|Avg/Pass
|8.9
|9.2
|Passing Yards/Game
|201.0
|224.7
|Total Offense/Game
|2386
|2716
|Points/Game
|25.3
|35.8
|DEFENSE
|LSU
|AU
|First Downs Allowed
|99
|100
|Rushing Yards Allowed
|824
|667
|Passing Yards Allowed
|1029
|1058
|Total Yards Allowed
|1853
|1725
|Total Yards Allowed/Game
|308.8
|287.5
|Turnovers
|6
|9
|Sacks
|20
|15
|Points Allowed/Game
|18.8
|13.0
Auburn Offensive Stars:
Jarrett Stidham: 99 of 139 passing, 1345 yards, 7 touchdowns and 2 interceptions
Kerryon Johnson: 85 carries, 504 yards (5.9 avg) and 12 touchdowns
Kam Martin: 32 carries, 260 yards (8.1 avg) and 1 touchdown
Kamryn Pettway: 61 carries, 208 yards (3.4 yards) and 3 touchdown
Ryan Davis: 31 receptions, 251 yards (8.1 avg) and 3 touchdowns
Will Hastings: 13 receptions, 270 yards (20.8 avg) and 2 touchdowns
Eli Stove: 13 receptions, 162 yards (12.5 avg)
Auburn Defensive Stars:
Tre' Williams: 29 total tackles, 2.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks
Stephen Roberts: 22 total tackles, 5 for loss
Derrick Brown: 20 total tackles, 5 for loss and 2 sacks
Montavious Atkinson: 21 total tackles, 1.5 for loss, 1 sack and 2 quarterback hurries
Jeff Holland: 16 total tackles, 6.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hurries
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. from Tiger Stadium
Television: WAFB/CBS
PREDICTION: LSU 28, Auburn 27
