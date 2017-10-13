LSU vs Auburn: By the Numbers - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU vs Auburn: By the Numbers

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU is back home to host Auburn in a must win for the hometown Tigers.

LSU (4-2, 1-1) is coming off a 17-16 upset of the Florida Gators last weekend in Gainesville.

Auburn (5-1, 3-0) has won four in a row, including three straight SEC victories.

Auburn wins:
Georgia Southern (41-7), Mercer (24-10), Missouri (51-14), Mississippi State (49-10), Ole Miss(44-23)

Auburn losses:
Clemson (14-6)

Here's a look at the Tigers and Tigers, by the numbers ...

OFFENSE LSU AU
First Downs 118 125
Rushing Attempts 247 281
Rushing Yards 1180 1368
Rushing Avg/Carry 4.8 4.9
Rushing Yards/Game 196.7 228.0
Passing Completions/Attempts/Int 81-136-3 104-146-2
Passing Yards 1206 1348
Avg/Pass 8.9 9.2
Passing Yards/Game 201.0 224.7
Total Offense/Game 2386 2716
Points/Game 25.3 35.8

DEFENSE LSU AU
First Downs Allowed 99 100
Rushing Yards Allowed 824 667
Passing Yards Allowed 1029 1058
Total Yards Allowed 1853 1725
Total Yards Allowed/Game 308.8 287.5
Turnovers 6 9
Sacks 20 15
Points Allowed/Game 18.8 13.0

Auburn Offensive Stars: 
Jarrett Stidham: 99 of 139 passing, 1345 yards, 7 touchdowns and 2 interceptions 

Kerryon Johnson: 85 carries, 504 yards (5.9 avg) and 12 touchdowns 
Kam Martin: 32 carries, 260 yards (8.1 avg) and 1 touchdown 
Kamryn Pettway: 61 carries, 208 yards (3.4 yards) and 3 touchdown

Ryan Davis: 31 receptions, 251 yards (8.1 avg) and 3 touchdowns
Will Hastings: 13 receptions, 270 yards (20.8 avg) and 2 touchdowns
Eli Stove: 13 receptions, 162 yards (12.5 avg)

Auburn Defensive Stars: 
Tre' Williams: 29 total tackles, 2.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks 
Stephen Roberts: 22 total tackles, 5 for loss 
Derrick Brown: 20 total tackles, 5 for loss and 2 sacks     
Montavious Atkinson: 21 total tackles, 1.5 for loss, 1 sack and 2 quarterback hurries
Jeff Holland: 16 total tackles, 6.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hurries

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. from Tiger Stadium
Television: WAFB/CBS

PREDICTION: LSU 28, Auburn 27

