FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler October temps still a few days away

YOUR QUICKCAST:

FRIDAY: Sunny, low humidity; light NE winds - a high of 90°

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and mild - a low of 67°

SATURDAY: Sunny skies - SE winds; hot - a high of 90°

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix; 30% - 40% rain/storms coverage; a high of 89°

MONDAY: Partly cloudy - isolated showers/storms; turning cooler - a high of 80°

TUESDAY: Sunny - nice and cool; finally, October weather - a high of 78°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, still pleasant; a high of 80°

THURSDAY: A few isolated showers possible (20% coverage); a high of 81°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- Quiet and dry autumn weather is still slated for Friday/Saturday - however, temperatures will continue to trend “too warm” for SE LA/SW MS for the middle part of October …

- Our forecast high Friday is expected to top out at 90° - relatively mild due to lower humidity/dewpoint - but a little too close to the record high for Friday’s date, 94° set in 1916

- The next cold front, to make its way southward, is forecast to (finally) make quite a difference regarding our ongoing unseasonably warm fall weather; in fact, by Tuesday morning, the kiddos may actually appreciate a little sweater/jacket as they wait for the school bus … forecast low to d rop into the mid 50°s!

- Only minor coverage of additional showers - spotty to isolated rain both Wednesday and Thursday …

- Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to remain at Cat. 2 strength as it moves across the NE Atlantic … currently, located about 545 miles SW of the Azores; highest sustained winds of 100 mph; moving to the ENE at 12 mph. On this track, Ophelia will pass near or SE of the southeastern Azores late Saturday … interests in Ireland should monitor the system; hurricane force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: NE winds, 10 - 15 knots; Seas, 1 - 2 feet; light chop

Inland Lakes: East winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet

TIDES FOR OCTOBER 14:

High Tide: 6:17 a.m. +1.5

Low Tide: 4:33 p.m. +0.5

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR OCTOBER 13 … 94° (1916); 41° (1906)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR OCTOBER 13 … 82°; 59°

SUNRISE: 7:06 a.m.

SUNSET: 6:35 p.m.

