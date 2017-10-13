FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler October temps still a few days away

YOUR QUICKCAST:
FRIDAY: Sunny, low humidity; light NE winds - a high of 90°
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and mild - a low of 67°
SATURDAY: Sunny skies - SE winds; hot - a high of 90°
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix; 30% - 40% rain/storms coverage; a high of 89°
MONDAY: Partly cloudy - isolated showers/storms; turning cooler - a high of 80°
TUESDAY: Sunny - nice and cool; finally, October weather - a high of 78°
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, still pleasant; a high of 80°
THURSDAY: A few isolated showers possible (20% coverage); a high of 81°
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- Quiet and dry autumn weather is still slated for Friday/Saturday - however, temperatures will continue to trend “too warm” for SE LA/SW MS for the middle part of October …
- Our forecast high Friday is expected to top out at 90° - relatively mild due to lower humidity/dewpoint - but a little too close to the record high for Friday’s date, 94° set in 1916
- The next cold front, to make its way southward, is forecast to (finally) make quite a difference regarding our ongoing unseasonably warm fall weather; in fact, by Tuesday morning, the kiddos may actually appreciate a little sweater/jacket as they wait for the school bus … forecast low to drop into the mid 50°s!
- Only minor coverage of additional showers - spotty to isolated rain both Wednesday and Thursday …
- Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to remain at Cat. 2 strength as it moves across the NE Atlantic … currently, located about 545 miles SW of the Azores; highest sustained winds of 100 mph; moving to the ENE at 12 mph. On this track, Ophelia will pass near or SE of the southeastern Azores late Saturday … interests in Ireland should monitor the system; hurricane force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center
BOATERS FORECAST:
Coastal Waters: NE winds, 10 - 15 knots; Seas, 1 - 2 feet; light chop
Inland Lakes: East winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet
TIDES FOR OCTOBER 14:
High Tide: 6:17 a.m. +1.5
Low Tide: 4:33 p.m. +0.5
RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR OCTOBER 13 … 94° (1916); 41° (1906)
NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR OCTOBER 13 … 82°; 59°
SUNRISE: 7:06 a.m.
SUNSET: 6:35 p.m.
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.