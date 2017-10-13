ELECTION RESULTS: State treasurer race headed to runoff

Vote Louisiana is your source to understand the upcoming October 14, 2017 election.

On October 14, 2017, voters cast ballots for state treasurer and three constitutional amendments. Additionally, there were an assortment of local races.

CLICK HERE to view election results

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Saturday morning and closed at 8 p.m. Those in line at 8 p.m. were allowed to vote.

In the race for state treasurer, Democrat Derrick Edwards and Republican John Schroder will face off in a runoff election. Edwards claimed 31 percent of the vote while Schroder claimed 24 percent.

Craig C. Greene, a Republican, has won the election for public service commissioner, beating out Republicans Damon J. Baldone and Lenar Whitney. Greene took 55 percent of the vote.

And with 91 percent of precincts reporting as of about 10 p.m., it appears that Constitutional Amendments 1 and 2 will pass as well. Those amendments are for exemption of property taxes for construction sites and homestead exemptions for surviving spouses of first responders.

In the race for East Baton Rouge Parish City Judge, Judy Moore Vendetto (R) and Chris Hester (R) will be headed to a runoff election in November. Whitney Higginbotham Green, another Republican, came in third place, with only 70 votes separating her from Hester.

Polls have closed in Louisiana. On the ballot statewide: the race for treasurer and 3 constitutional amendments #laelex @WAFB — Kevin Frey (@KevinWAFB) October 15, 2017

