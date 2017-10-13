ELECTION RESULTS: October 14 statewide election

Vote Louisiana is your source to understand the upcoming October 14, 2017 election.

Vote Louisiana is your source to understand the upcoming October 14, 2017 election.

On October 14, 2017, voters cast ballots for state treasurer and three constitutional amendments. Additionally, there were an assortment of local races.

CLICK HERE to view election results

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Saturday morning and closed at 8 p.m. Those in line at 8 p.m. were allowed to vote.

Polls have closed in Louisiana. On the ballot statewide: the race for treasurer and 3 constitutional amendments #laelex @WAFB — Kevin Frey (@KevinWAFB) October 15, 2017

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.