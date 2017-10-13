ELECTION RESULTS: October 14 statewide election - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

ELECTION RESULTS: October 14 statewide election

(WAFB) -

On October 14, 2017, voters cast ballots for state treasurer and three constitutional amendments. Additionally, there were an assortment of local races. 

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Saturday morning and closed at 8 p.m. Those in line at 8 p.m. were allowed to vote. 

