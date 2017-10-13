YOUR TURN: Return of Les Miles

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Melissa Bowling.

Bowling reacted on our Facebook page to the story about former LSU football coach Les Miles returning to Tiger Stadium Saturday and taking part in the 10th anniversary celebration of the team’s 2007 national championship. Miles says he’s looking forward to the event, and so is Bowling. In her words:

Miles has never had anything but class as a coach, a mentor, and a person. He's not one to make a big stink about being fired and then being asked to attend this weekend. He has always seemed very proud of his time there and of all the players he had the honor to coach. I'll be honest, I like Coach O, but I still miss seeing Les out there. His personality and character meant more than his coaching ever did. And he was still a great coach no matter what anyone may say. Perfect, no, but still pretty darn good.

