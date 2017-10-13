2-story house catches fire near Baton Rouge Magnet High

A 5-month-old has died following a crash that happened on I-12 on Wednesday, according to relatives. The crash happened on I-12 East near 4-H Club Road around 6:30 p.m.More >>
This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Melissa Bowling, who reacted on our Facebook page to the story about former LSU football coach Les Miles returning to Tiger Stadium Saturday.More >>
A two-story house near Baton Rouge Magnet High caught fire Friday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Ogden Drive around 8 a.m.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, October 13.More >>
A man accused of sexually assaulting a child has been arrested. Court documents state Gerald Poche, 56, of Baton Rouge, allegedly assaulted the girl when she was younger than 10 years old.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law he has been trying to unravel for months.More >>
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.More >>
Two people are dead and several more were injured during an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
Marcus McNeil, 29, was shot while on patrol near the intersection of Tara Lane and Lake Forest Boulevard.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
