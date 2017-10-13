2-story house catches fire near Baton Rouge Magnet High

A two-story house near Baton Rouge Magnet High caught fire Friday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Ogden Drive around 8 a.m.

Curt Monte with BRFD said firefighters were actually leaving a scene they had responded to when they saw heavy smoke a few streets away.

He added they found a room on the first floor of the home on fire when they arrived at the home. He also said firemen were able to put out the fire before it could spread any farther.

Only one person was home at the time. He safely escaped, but was checked out by EMS as a precaution.

There was no impact to the school, but officials decided to put it on lockdown for a little while as a precaution because the house was so close to campus.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, but foul play is not suspected.

