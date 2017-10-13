Man faces sex charge for alleged inappropriate contact with girl

A man accused of sexually assaulting a child has been arrested.

Court documents state Gerald Poche, 56, of Baton Rouge, allegedly assaulted the girl when she was younger than 10 years old.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim disclosed the information over the summer to a social worker with the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.

Bond information was not released by authorities.

Investigators noted Poche has a previous conviction on his record for a sexual offense.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.