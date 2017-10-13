Man faces sex charge for alleged inappropriate contact with girl

A two-story house near Baton Rouge Magnet High caught fire Friday morning. There are many firefighters and police officers on Ogden Drive due to the fire.More >>
A man accused of sexually assaulting a child has been arrested. Court documents state Gerald Poche, 56, of Baton Rouge, allegedly assaulted the girl when she was younger than 10 years old.More >>
Detectives are investigating the death of an 8-month-old baby boy who was left in a car for a long period of time.More >>
The official lineup for the Live After Five 2017 fall concert series.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, October 13.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law he has been trying to unravel for months.More >>
The wife and husband who were held hostage for five years in Afghanistan are being described as adventure-seekers who wanted to see areas of the world infrequently traveled by Westerners.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.More >>
Two people are dead and several more were injured during an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Lawyers want the US Supreme Court to block Texas from executing an inmate who was convicted in a prison guard's 1999 death.More >>
