New Orleans police officer shot and killed, suspect also shot

A police officer was shot and killed by a suspect in New Orleans early Friday morning, officials have confirmed.

It happened in New Orleans East around 12:15 a.m.

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Michael Harrison and Mayor Mitch Landrieu provided details during a news conference just before 4 a.m.

The officer's name has not been released. Harrison said the officer was shot multiple times. He added the suspect was also shot multiple times and is at the hospital.

"This hurts," said Harrison. "I can't begin to tell you how much this hurts."

According to Harrison, four patrolling officers saw suspicious activity and two of them got out of their unit. He said that's when the suspect fired shots, hitting one of the officers. Harrison said the officer returned fire, despite being hit, and the other officer also fired at the suspect.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu was also on the scene.

It is with a heavy heart, that we share that a @NOPDNews 7th Dist. Ofc. was killed in the line of duty. Our prayers are w/ family & NOPD. pic.twitter.com/WhOo8eMzqT — Mitch Landrieu (@MayorLandrieu) October 13, 2017

