Salvation Army opens application process for Angel Tree Christmas assistance

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Salvation Army - Greater Baton Rouge will open the application process for Angel Tree Christmas assistance for families in need on Monday, October 16. Parents will be able to come and apply for toys and clothing for all children in the family 12 years of age and younger. To apply, applicants will need to bring a Photo ID, proof of public assistance, or proof of income and expenses, and birth certificates of children.

"The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program seeks to do the most good for the most people in the most need by providing assistance to families who may have to decide between shopping for groceries, paying the rent and utilities, or buying Christmas gifts for their children this year," shares Major Brett Meredith.

Majors Charles and Shirley White began The Salvation Army Angel Tree program in Lynchburg, Virginia in 1979 as a way to connect donors directly to the needs in the community. Last year, in Greater Baton Rouge, the Angel Tree program provided Christmas assistance to more than 4,600 children as well as food boxes for Christmas dinners.

