Salvation Army extends application process for Angel Tree Christmas assistance

Information provided by Salvation Army

BATON ROUGE, LA - Due to a tremendous response, The Salvation Army - Greater Baton Rouge has extended dates for Angel Tree applications. Those in need will have four more days to apply for Christmas assistance through the Angel Tree Program.

"We had so many people come to receive assistance that we felt it important to add additional days for signing up for Christmas Assistance this year," shares Major Brett Meredith.

Majors Charles and Shirley White began The Salvation Army Angel Tree program in Lynchburg, Virginia in 1979 as a way to connect donors directly to the needs in the community. Last year, in Greater Baton Rouge, the Angel Tree program provided Christmas assistance to more than 4,600 children as well as food boxes for Christmas dinners.

Dates and Locations for signing up are as follows: