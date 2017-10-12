At least 9 injured, 2 critical in wreck near Cortana Mall

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live.

Crews are responding to a crash on Airline Hwy. near the Cortana Mall entrance on Florine Blvd.

Airline Hwy. was shut down northbound, forcing traffic to detour through the Cortana Mall parking lot.

Sources say at least nine people were taken to the hospital, including at least two in critical condition. One car was flipped over and extrication efforts were being made to remove trapped drivers.

The cause of the wreck is still unknown.

This investigation is ongoing.

