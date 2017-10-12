Middle Schoolers learn how to grow fish and crops in new lab

Students at Brookstown Middle School are learning how to raise fish and grow crops at the same time. This project is a partnership between ExxonMobil and Foundation for East Baton Rouge Schools to develop STEM skills.

The $300,000 project, funded by ExxonMobil, is called Aquaponics Lab. Experts said the students will conduct experiments on their own in an effort to develop STEM-based skills like critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Aquaponics is the technique of raising fish and growing crops together in a closed-loop ecosystem. The fish waste provides an organic food source for the plants and the plants naturally filter the water for the fish.

A representative will ExxonMobil said the fish will then be sold by a local seafood company, Tony's Seafood.

EBR Superintendent, Warren Drake said this is a proud moment for the students to use creative thinking. “The research, the experiments, all they've been able to do so, will be done on a continuing basis. This is an opportunity like no other.”

This lab is the first of its kind for the state.

