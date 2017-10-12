Friends and acquaintances of murder suspect Ryan Sharpe shocked by allegations

As the face of 36-year-old Ryan Sharpe appeared on every local news station Wednesday night, getting charged in the shootings of four men those who were watching, and especially those who know him, were shocked by the allegations.

"I didn't believe it at first. I stayed up all night last night. I said, 'You know what happened to him? He was a good person. I just don't understand," said a neighbor who wanted to stay anonymous.

This woman said she is Sharpe's neighbor. She has known him for nine years and even considered him to be a friend.

"A lot of people are bashing him and I understand he did wrong," she said. "But then you got to think about what caused this and I don't want to defend him. I really don't but he was a good person so you can't jump to conclusions."

The neighbor called him the average East Feliciana resident. He owned land and was an avid hunter. She also said he was the kind of person who stopped by to check in and make sure everyone was doing alright.

"I told somebody this morning I said, 'If he would have walked up to me with a shotgun I never would have been scared. It never would have alarmed me because that's the person he was.'" she explained.

Miles down the road, the employees at Powers Store, the local general store and cafe in the next town over say every interaction with Sharpe was a good one. In fact, he came so often he had a routine.

"He'd come in, he'd speak. Sometimes he'd look at the newspaper. He was just so nice. He'd get his beer. He'd get his ice," said Noel LeBlanc, an employee at Powers Store.

"I cook up in the kitchen and he used to come in and I'd fix his breakfast. Always polite, [he] was just a friend. I just can't believe he'd do that to another friend," said another employee, Virginia DeLatte.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State, Sharpe ran his own plumbing business out of his home.

The owner of Powers Store said Sharpe would often work on the store's plumbing free of charge.

Sharpe's friends and acquaintances say that's why it was so shocking to see his face everywhere.

"Never in a million years would I ever thought Ryan Sharpe would come across that TV as the killer of these people," said another Powers Store employee Brandi Mahaffey.

Like everyone else interested in this case, the people who know him want to know why, saying if the allegations are true, this is a side of him he kept very well hidden.

