Coach O to talk game prep ahead of Tigers' matchup with Auburn

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with media Thursday after football practice.

Coach O and the Tigers are finishing up preparations for Saturday's SEC battle against the Auburn Tigers.

Orgeron will update the team's injuries and may say who will and will not play in Tiger Stadium Saturday.

Auburn currently sits at no. 10 in the AP Top 25 and are 5-1. The Tigers are riding a three-game winning streak in the SEC.

Kickoff between LSU and Auburn is set for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and will air on WAFB.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.