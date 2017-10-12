Police investigating shooting on Aldrich Dr.; 1 injured

Police are currently investigating a shooting on Aldrich Dr.

The shooting occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon at 4631 Aldrich Dr. Police say one male was shot and taken to the hospital

Sources say the man was shot multiple times, leaving him in stable, but serious condition. The suspected shooter fled to a nearby house but got away.

The shooting is in the same spot as another fatal shooting on July 28.

BREAKING: Man shot on Aldrich St in Valkey Park. Extent of injuries unknown. There was a deadly shooting in this exact spot in July @WAFB pic.twitter.com/3KW84FISKC — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) October 12, 2017

This investigation is still ongoing.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

