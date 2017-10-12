FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying dry, warm through Saturday

WAFB First Alert QuickCast, Thursday, October 12:

Staying dry but very warm through Saturday

Next front arrives late Sunday/early Monday??

??

It was a nice day today even though it was on the “warm side” for mid-October. Thankfully, the humidity was down a bit and that made those afternoon upper 80°s tolerable. We have a good-looking evening on the way as we work our way down through the 70°s and we go to clear skies tonight as we slide down into the low to mid 60°s for Friday morning’s start.

We are bragging on the low to mid 60°s expected for tomorrow morning, yet that is still about 5° warmer-than-normal for this time of year -- but given the unusual warmth over the last couple weeks, we will take it!

Speaking of warmth, it will be another unusually warm afternoon on Friday as we climb up to around 90° for the daytime high. Fortunately, just like today, the lower humidity will make that acceptable although a high of 90° is 8° above the norm for Friday. Saturday will be a hot one too with highs again returning to around 90° for the Red Stick. You might notice a slight uptick in humidity on Saturday but it won’t be uncomfortably sticky. However, if you’re going to be doing some early afternoon tailgating and then heading to Tiger Stadium, make sure you dress in summer clothes and don’t forget the sunscreen.

Sunday afternoon will also be in the upper 80°s to near 90° but by Sunday you’ll notice that the humidity has made a real comeback. Southerly flow ahead of our next cold front will bring Gulf moisture into WAFBland on Sunday and fuel scattered afternoon and evening showers as well as a few thunderstorms.

Yes, we said cold front. And this time, temperatures may fall to near-normal or even below-normal levels, albeit briefly.

Based on what we are seeing right now, the front should be pushing through the WAFB area late Sunday night or in the earliest hours of Monday. Our hope is that the front will move through fast and far enough so that it is positioned to the south of the Capital City by Monday’s sunrise. We are not concerned about widespread active or severe storms with the front and rain totals will be limited, with most WAFB neighborhoods getting less than 0.1” of rain.

After an expected morning start in the mid to upper 60°s on Monday, look for an afternoon high only up around 80° to the lower 80°s. We will carry a 20% chance of morning showers but expect the skies to be clearing during the afternoon. It gets better for Tuesday and Wednesday, with morning starts for both days in the upper 50°s! Look for a high on Tuesday only getting into the upper 70°s under mainly sunny skies; highs on Wednesday will be around 80° under partly cloudy skies. By next Thursday, sufficient Gulf moisture will again return to support isolated afternoon showers in the WAFB region.

Hurricane Ophelia continues to spin and looks quite “healthy” in the east-central Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center’s 5-day forecast for Ophelia continues to call for ‘her’ non-tropical remnants to deliver winds in the 60-70 mph range to portions of the British Isles early next week.

