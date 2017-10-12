BR attorney arrested on child porn charges released after posting bond

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry reported the arrest of a Baton Rouge lawyer on charges of child pornography and he is asking the public for their assistance and information on the alleged perpetrator.

“Today’s (Thursday, October 12) arrest is another step forward in making our communities safer,” said General Landry. “However, our work is not done. I am asking anyone with information or concerns about Victor Loraso to please contact my Cyber Crime Unit.”

Victor Loraso, 36 of Covington, was arrested on three counts of distribution of sexual abuse images/videos of children (under the age of 13). He was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail following a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, the Louisiana State Police, and the Covington Police Department.

The AG's office reported Loraso was released after posting a $150,000 bond.

Although he lives in Covington, Loraso is part of a law firm located on North Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

If anyone in the Greater New Orleans or Baton Rouge areas has information relative to Loraso, please call Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit at 800-256-4506.

