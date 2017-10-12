Authorities investigating cat hanging, offering reward

The Humane Society of Louisiana is offering a reward for information that can identify a man responsible for the death of a cat found hanging from a pole on the side of a building.

According to the Humane Society, witnesses spotted an orange tabby cat on Tuesday evening hanging from a pole on the side of a building on Staring Lane. Baton Rouge Animal Control will lead the investigation.

Video recordings from a nearby building captured the image of a man carrying the cat prior to it being hanged, and a necropsy determined the cat was alive prior to its asphyxiation.

"We are deeply disturbed by this horrific crime and the way in which this poor cat had its life ended in such a violent manner," said Jeff Dorson, HSL Director. "The cat was ear-tipped, sterilized, and was part of a local colony of cats, according to local cat caretakers."

The Humane Society is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the man responsible for the cat's death. The crime is considered a felony under Louisiana criminal statute and carries a penalty of no less than one year in jail, and no less than $5,000.

Those wishing to provide information are encouraged to call the Baton Rouge Animal Control Center during regular business hours, from 8 am - 5 pm, Monday through Friday at 225- 774-7700 or the Baton Rouge City Police Department at 225-389-2070.

