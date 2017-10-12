LPSO: 4 wanted after half-naked man found running around covered in blood

Authorities in Livingston Parish are asking for the public’s help in locating four suspects who are wanted in connection with an attempted murder that happened earlier this week.

The sheriff’s office received a report of a suspicious person in the 16000 block of Ruth Drive on October 9. Deputies arrived and learned of a partially clothed man covered in blood, running through the neighborhood. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

He told deputies he was lured to Livingston Parish by two women. When he arrived at the location he was attacked by two men. The victim told deputies he escaped by jumping through a window.

Deputies are currently looking for the following suspects:

Donald Leonard, 35, Springfield, wanted on the charge of attempted second-degree murder

Julia Oswald, 35, Walker, wanted on the charge of principal to second-degree murder

Tracey Collins, 28, of Walker, wanted on the charge of principal to second-degree murder

Randall Delay, 28, of Holden, wanted on the charge of principal to second-degree murder

Anyone with any information about the suspects is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 x1 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

