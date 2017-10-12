LPSO: 4 wanted after half-naked man found running around covered in blood

Long before Ryan Sharpe, 36, was hauled off to prison Wednesday night, fingered for allegedly killing three men and seriously hurting another in shootings spanning three months in East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana parishes, the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab was busy working to determine whether the shootings were connected.More >>
Long before Ryan Sharpe, 36, was hauled off to prison Wednesday night, fingered for allegedly killing three men and seriously hurting another in shootings spanning three months in East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana parishes, the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab was busy working to determine whether the shootings were connected.More >>
Crews are responding to a crash on Airline Hwy. near the Cortana Mall entrance on Florine Blvd.More >>
Crews are responding to a crash on Airline Hwy. near the Cortana Mall entrance on Florine Blvd.More >>
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with media Thursday after football practice.More >>
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with media Thursday after football practice.More >>
Authorities in Livingston Parish are asking for the public’s help in locating four suspects who are wanted in connection with an attempted murder that happened earlier this week.More >>
Authorities in Livingston Parish are asking for the public’s help in locating four suspects who are wanted in connection with an attempted murder that happened earlier this week.More >>
Police are currently investigating a shooting on Aldrich Dr.More >>
Police are currently investigating a shooting on Aldrich Dr.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >>
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >>
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says fires were set in a prison sewing plant on Thursday in an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institute in Elizabeth City.More >>
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says fires were set in a prison sewing plant on Thursday in an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institute in Elizabeth City.More >>
That's the message the Western Line School District has sent to the O'Bannon High School football team after four players took a knee during the national anthem prior to the a game against Coahoma County.More >>
That's the message the Western Line School District has sent to the O'Bannon High School football team after four players took a knee during the national anthem prior to the a game against Coahoma County.More >>