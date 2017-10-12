Flambeau Fest issues response to ticket buyers' requests for refunds

The Flambeau Fest organizers issued a response to many ticket buyers’ requests for refunds.

In a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, the organizers said they realized many ticket buyers were requesting refunds as they were loading out and cleaning up from the shortened Inaugural Flambeau Fest.

Organizers were forced to cancel one day of the two-day long fest due to Hurricane Nate.

“We wanted to let everyone known that we are in the process of managing refund requests,” the Facebook post read. “But it is a manual process that requires us to ensure all requests were valid tickets and were not used for the Sunday show.”

Organizers say they are developing an enhanced loyalty package for ticket buyers who were impacted and would like to attend next year’s festival.

All refund requests should be submitted to FlambeauFestRefunds@gmail.com and should include your full name and ticket number code.

